Incredible rescue after a hunter falls almost 30 feet from a tree stand

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An incredible save from Maryland State Police Aviation Command troopers after a hunter falls from a tree stand in Ellicott City.

It all happened shortly before 8 a.m. when the team was called to rescue an injured hunter who had fallen between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a remote part of the Cascade Falls Trail.

The hunter sustained several rib fractures and a possible pelvic fracture. ATVs couldn’t get to the injured person due to the extended distance and the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The patient was hoisted into the helicopter, where they were flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.