Inclusionary housing set to expire soon

BALTIMORE — Inclusionary housing, it ensures Baltimore residents of all income levels have access to housing across the city, but it might end soon.

The current program is set to expire.

Back in February, Councilwoman Odette Ramos sponsored a new and improved bill to keep it going, but it still hasn't had a hearing.

A coalition of citizens and Ramos herself urged the city council to speed up the process today.

"Covid is still raging, but government protections are receding and all of the legal interventions in the worlds to protect renters rights can only do so much. If at the end of the day renters just cannot afford rent," said Anneke Adunbar-Gronke, Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights.

The current inclusionary housing program has only produced 37 units in 15 years, and studies show half of Baltimore’s renters currently pay over half of their income on housing.

The new bill could mean over 700 units of affordable housing for low income Baltimore families.