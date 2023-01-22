Watch Now
Inaugural Frosty Ball Ride and Party raises awareness for men's health organization

BALTIMORE — A cool fundraiser to support an important cause. The first Frosty Ball was held Saturday night.

It took place at Christopher Schafer Clothier in Fells Point. It was the kick-off for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, which is a global motorcycle charity ride.

Both events benefit Movember, a men's health organization that focuses on research for prostate cancer as well as mental health.

"Take the funds that are raised tonight and turn that into $100,000 and have 200 motorcycle riders in our ride on May 21," said Christopher Schafer, proprietor of Christopher Schafer Clothier.

There was live music, drinks, snacks, and a raffle auction. Earlier in the day, there was a motorcycle ride and poker run around Baltimore.

