'I'm in a state of shock': Baltimore man attacked, robbed inside own home

BALTIMORE — Brian Dolbow was about to walk into his home in Mount Vernon neighborhood when out of nowhere, two men attacked him from behind.

His screams could be heard from a neighbor’s Ring camera.

Dolbow said he was walking to his home on Tyson Street from a bar around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Once he got home, and his friend left, Dolbow says he was violently attacked.

Dolbow told WMAR-2 what happened while holding back tears.

“Why would you do this to me?” Dolbow asked.

The two men attacked and robbed him at his own home.

“You didn’t have to do this to me,” Dolbow said.

Dolbow said he barely got through the door before a man came up from behind and pushed him inside.

“I tried to fight him off a little bit and then another person comes running inside my house and pushes me into the glass end table in my living room,” Dolbow said. “At that point, I’m in a state of shock. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Dolbow believes the two men, who he didn’t get a good look at, was watching his steps.

“I believe they were watching us because they waited until my friend was out of sight before they did this to me,” Dolbow said.

The two men continued the attack, stealing Dolbow’s wallet and leaving him badly bruised.

No arrests have been made.

“For the first two nights, I couldn’t sleep at all,” Dolbow said.

Dolbow says since the incident, he found out his attackers went to several gas stations and spent hundreds of dollars.

“They bought cigarettes and candy for god sake,” Dolbow said. “I’ll buy a pack of cigarettes. That’s the kind of person I am.”

Dolbow says he has no plans to move because he loves the city and his community.

“The city is in crisis on so many levels and something has to be done to solve this crime issue,” Dolbow said.

Dolbow said one thing the thieves did not take from him is his will to fight.

“You might knock me down but you’re not going to keep me down,” Dolbow said.

Meanwhile, police said they tell they will be looking at more cameras in that area.

If you know anything about the attack, call police.

