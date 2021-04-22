Illegally parked car towed unknowingly with child still inside

PIKESVILLE, Md. — On Sunday, Baltimore County Police thought they had been dispatched for a report of a stolen car.

Turns out the vehicle wasn't stolen but was illegally parked outside a complex on Twin Lakes Court in Pikesville, prompting it to be towed away.

The problem was a child was still inside the car when it was removed.

Police say the car windows were so tinted that the tow truck driver couldn't tell that someone was inside.

In the end, officers located the child still in the car at the tow lot unharmed in good condition.

It's unclear how long the child had been left alone in the parked car and if any charges were filed.