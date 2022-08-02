Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
About 20 firefighters spent about 30 minutes working to control an outdoor trash fire that was reported just before midnight Monday on Hubbard Street near Robbins Street.
A one-story duplex is estimated to have suffered $10,000 in damage.
The Fire Marshal's office said:
"The fire occurred as a result of unidentified subjects discharging illegal fireworks in the area. As a result of the fire, damage was incurred to multiple residences; however, no occupants were displaced."