Illegal dumping near Baltimore cemetery is disrespecting the dead

BALTIMORE — It's not just alleyways and abandoned properties where you'll find illegal dumping. A viewer contacted WMAR-2 News concerned about the illegal dumping happening near a cemetery on the city's southeast side.

"It's just disrespectful and a whole lot more," said Joe. "I come here and walk. Sometimes I spend 5 minutes. Sometimes I spend 45 minutes."

Joe who didn't want to give his last name said he comes to Voshell Memorial Gardens, also known as Saint Paul Cemetery, up to two times a month.

"It's just peaceful for me," he said. "I like reading the names and thinking about who they are. It's a way of paying my respects."

But the trash piling up around the entrance-way near the cemetery along Cardiff Avenue is disrespectful.

"I don't know how people can find themselves at ease just to dump trash," said Joe. "Especially here at a resting place."

WMAR visited the site Tuesday and found mattresses, broken furniture, trash bags and more.

"It's spilling over into the cemetery," said Joe.

Some of the times had city stickers showing an inspector had come out to investigator. Dates were marked March 13 and Mach 22.

"People really need to take these items to the dump," said Joe.

WMAR reached out to DPW inquiring about the tags and when the items would be hauled away.

A spokesperson for DPW told WMAR, "DPW will have the area cleaned tomorrow."

"I just hope it stays clean," said Joe.