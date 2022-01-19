Ijamsville man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for child pornography distribution

BALTIMORE — An Ijamsville man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison with a lifetime suspended release for the distribution of child pornography on Wednesday.

David William Jai Herder, 41, is also ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to the victims of child pornography that Herder distributed, received, and possessed, totaling 987 videos and 667 images.

In January 2020, Herder was identified as one of the culprits in an FBI investigation after receiving information concerning trades of child pornography within several chat groups. During this investigation, Herder had distributed at least two images of prepubescent girls between the ages of four and nine years old.

By August 2020, law enforcement executed a warrant at Herder’s residence, seizing several electronic devices including two phones and a tablet which further revealed one his phone contained between 150 and 300 images and video detailing sexual abuse of a minors.

According to his plea agreement, he confessed investigators that he created the instant messaging account and details that he had been looking at child exploitative material one to two times a day.

The case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide imitative by the Department of Justice to combat growing the cases sexual exploitation and abuse of minors. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc