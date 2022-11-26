Watch Now
Identity sought for card skimmer suspect in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police Department
Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 25, 2022
ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.

Police believe that the man in the photo placed the card skimmer at the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ferebee at 410-272-2121 or LFerebee@aberdeenmd.gov.

