Identity sought for card skimmer suspect in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.
Police believe that the man in the photo placed the card skimmer at the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ferebee at 410-272-2121 or LFerebee@aberdeenmd.gov.
