Ida forcing some Maryland school districts to dismiss early

Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 01, 2021
BALTIMORE — With severe weather expected Wednesday due to remnants of Hurricane Ida, multiple school systems in Maryland have announced early dismissals.

Baltimore City Public Schools: Dismissing three hours early. The district office building will close 1:00 p.m. with staff will transitioning to remote work.

Baltimore County Public Schools: Dismissing three hours early, with no afternoon Pre-K and all after school and evening activities canceled. Essential employees should remain on duty or request leave time.

Howard County Public Schools: Closing three hours early including DEC. After care and evening activities are canceled, including community-sponsored programs.

Check back later for more updates.

