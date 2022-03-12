Icy roads in Frederick County cause three rollover crashes within one hour Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Icy roads in Frederick County contributed to three rollover crashes within one hour on Saturday.

The latest happened just before 8:40am in Emmitsburg on Taneytown Pike.

All occupants inside the vehicle were able to escape.

About 45 minutes earlier on Eastbound I-70 near Route 85, one person was trapped and had to be rescued from a car on its side.

Officials say that individual sustained non-life threatening injuries.

And 20 minutes before that, another car rolled over on on northbound route 15, just beyond S. Jefferson Street.

Everyone made it out of the car okay, according to officials.

Currently, snow emergency plans are in effect in Garrett, Washington, Frederick, Allegany, Montgomery, Howard, and Carroll Counties.