CURTIS BAY, Md. — A Pasadena man is dead following a two car crash Tuesday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police say Kyle Ryan Cole was driving on Stoney Creek Bridge just before 5:30am.

The roads were reportedly icy, causing Cole to lose control and strike an oncoming Chevy Tahoe near Fort Smallwood Road.

Cole died on scene. The driver of the Tahoe suffered minor injuries.