'Ice Queens' Snowball Stand and Casey Cares partner to give 'Mommy Makeovers' for Mother's Day

BALTIMORE — Being a mother is a 24-7 job.

And that job can be even harder when caring for a critically ill child.

Ice queens Snowball stand wanted to help pamper some of those moms today.

They partnered with Casey Cares to do a special mommy makeover for five mothers.

"Sometimes people feel like I don't know if I can give. I don't know if I have enough talents to give. I don't know if I have enough money to give. But what you can do is do what you can, and so our daughter is saying what can I do to give back to my community."

"It's important if you have a business and you feel it's something that you can share and give your time and make someone feel good about themselves or just anything you feel that your business can contribute into the community."

Each mom received a 45-minute session.