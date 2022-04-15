Watch
ICE placed detainer on child abuse suspect from Maryland

Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 18:17:44-04

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 37-year-old Ricardo Cruz-Mendoza with four counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sex offense.

The victim was 14-years-old and is mentally disabled.

After he was arrested, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Cruz-Mendoza at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. A detainer is a written request that a local jail hold this person for an additional 48 hours after their release so ICE agents can decide whether or not they want to take this person into federal custody.

The District Court Commissioner determined he should be held without bond at the detention center.

After Cruz-Mendoza has completed his sentence, ICE will immediately take over his custody.

