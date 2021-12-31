'I wasn’t going to let this man lose his life': Good Samaritan rescues man out of the water at the harbor in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man who nearly drowned in the water at the harbor in Baltimore was rescued by a good Samaritan Monday.

“There was no way he was going to be able to get himself out of there,” said Jules Forney, who pulled the man out of the water.

Around 5:00 a.m., Forney said he was on his way to the gym when he heard a man screaming 'help me please' near the harbor.

Forney said once he got there, he saw two men. One of them was in the water and struggling to swim to safety, while the other stood and watched.

“The fact that nobody else was trying to help and it was just one person on the other side of the water not even trying to directly help this person that honestly was about to lose their life in the next couple of minutes, it really messed my head up to the point I had to take it into my own hands,” he said.

He said he then threw the man a life ring that was setup near the promenade and pulled him out of the water.

Forney said he was happy that he was there to save him, knowing if he wasn’t things could’ve turned out much worse.

“I felt like I was called to do the task and nobody else was there and I wasn’t going to let this man lose his life,” he said.

He said after talking to the man, he learned that he is homeless. Forney said the man told him someone pepper sprayed him and threw him into the water for no reason.

Forney said at last check the man is doing ok.