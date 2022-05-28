‘I thought it was an optical illusion': Canton residents notice damage to several cars on S. Clinton Street

BALTIMORE — Several cars were damaged last weekend after a rowdy group of people decided to jump on car hoods in a Baltimore neighborhood.

Residents in Baltimore's Canton community are now asking people in the 1000 block of S. Clinton Street to review home surveillance video from Sunday between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

“At first I thought, ‘was it an optical illusion? Like, is the front of my car dented? I was, ‘nah!’” resident She Anderson said.

No, her eyes weren’t playing tricks on her.

Anderson’s silver Honda Accord was in fact damaged.

But it took a little while for it to sink in.

“I was like, something doesn’t seem right, but I was in a rush,” Anderson said. “I was trying to get some place and then later on in the day I was like, ‘this car looks dented but I didn’t know how it could have happened.'”

Turns out a rowdy group of people decided to imprint on a few neighborhood cars in Canton on South Clinton Street last Sunday.

“I heard a loud group of people,” said one neighbor off camera.

It happened in the overnight hours, the ruckus reported to residents, including Anderson.

“It’s crazy,” Anderson said. “It’s shameful and it’s stupid. What can you possibly gain from jumping on the hood of somebody’s car?”

Right now, residents are looking over RING and other home videos hoping to identify the car hoppers.

In the meantime, Anderson has filed a police report and an insurance claim.

Smoothing out the hood is going to cost her $1,700.

“This sort of crime pales in comparison to what’s going on in the rest of the city but at the end of the day it’s still a mess that we have to repair, that we have to take care of it’s annoying,” Anderson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

