'I think people should be safe': Citizens react to puppy robbery in Laurel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — When you think of puppies, you think of fun, fur and wagging tails, one couple in Laurel thinks of guns and fearing for their life.

Sunday night three people came to these apartments on Ertter Drive in Laurel to purchase a puppy.

As the couple was showing the puppy, two men pulled out guns and forced the couple into their basement apartment.

The assailants took not only the puppy, but two other dogs, the mother and father of the puppy.

Byron Bascoe has lived here less than a month, he moved here hoping for a safe place to live.

"I think people should be safe in their neighborhood, you could walk around freely, said Bascoe, "Although with a crime like this you got to be vigilant at the same time."

Police are looking for a woman driving the two men in a black SUV.

If you have a sales transaction, with a stranger perhaps, Anne Arundel County wants you to know they have transaction safe zones, Those are any district police station.

The parking lots have surveillance cameras and during business hours you can come in and use their lobby for transaction as well.