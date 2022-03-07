‘I saw the flames go from one roof to the next roof’ families displaced after violent fire

BALTIMORE — As Baltimore City FD investigates the cause of a massive fire on South Highland Avenue in Canton, displaced residence recall moments of their escape.

Blistering flames engulfing homes on South Highland Saturday morning could be seen for miles.

The view of the flames from 17-year resident Melinda Maluga’s home was breathtaking.

“It just… tears at your heart that this could happen to 4 families,” she told WMAR2 News.

The Weglein’s are one of those families she described.

They recalled what the fire was like at the same time from the inside.

“We saw flames and like ‘get up we gotta get out of here so grabbed our daughter grabbed our coat and purse and ran out the door,” said Mike Weglein.

Mike and Jennifer Weglein along with the 11 year-old daughter escaped the blaze without injuries; however, that wasn’t the case for a pair of their neighbors who’d end up in the hospital.

“They were running out of a burning house. They were climbing out the rooftop deck crawling across all of the roof tops that’s how we woke up. As we walked out one of them was hanging with get the top asking for help trying to get down and the fire crew came almost immediately,” Jennifer Weglein shared.

A day later, Mike and his brother surveyed the aftermath that shut him and his family out of their home for the next year, he’s told.

But the 3 other homes next to it were total losses raising an issue neighbors Aren’t shy to talk about.

“Through time, I saw the flames go from one roof to the next roof to the next roof from the top our roof,” said Maluga.

She makes the argument the spread of the early morning fire was a result of out-dated codes the city should consider updating.

“It’s one thing to have a fire and contain it. It’s another for it to spread to 4 homes.

In homes this close it should be hardy board concrete siding that doesn’t allow a fire to expand move across the way,” she continued.

Mike and Jennifer while they pick up the pieces going forward remain grateful for their own safety, their pets’ survival and kind neighbors.

“They sent me home with a suitcase full of clothes they just donated right out of their closet. I work at a few school communities and people are just pouring out. ‘How can we help? It’s so nice to be loved and thought of that way,” said Weglein.

Fire fighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.