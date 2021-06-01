'I just want the killing to stop' Mother who lost son in Sunday's triple shooting speaks out

BALTIMORE — As police continue to investigate Sunday's triple homicide on Spaulding Avenue, a West Baltimore mother is speaking out.

"I just want the killing to stop," said Barbara Fitch-Henerson. "This violence has gotten so bad."

Fitch-Henderson's son Isaiah Willis was one of three people killed Sunday night near Spaulding and Beauford Avenues.

Baltimore City Police described the shootings as a "running gun battle."

While it's unclear who shot who and why, the three deaths have multiple families mourning.

"My son was going to be a father," said Fitch-Henderson. "We were planning a baby shower."

Talking to WMAR-2 News over the phone Isaiah's sister Latarsha Fitch said he and her brother were like two peas in a pod.

"He was a loving brother who was always there for me and my kids," she said. "He was like a son to me."

Also killed Sunday, according to police, 22-year-old Julius Dunbar and 26-year-old Torron Jackson.

According to statistics shootings in the city are up about 17 percent. To date there have been 269 shootings compared to 230 at this time last year. Murders are up just over 7 percent. To date there have been 138 homicides compared to 130 at this time last year.

"This has got to stop," repeated Fitch-Henderson. "It really hits home when it’s your own child. Not only does it affect me, but it affects everybody around us."

Cal Harris, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's communication director released the following statement on the violence:

“Mayor Scott speaks with Commissioner Harrison daily about violence in Baltimore. Today’s meeting examined recent incidents, a targeted summer deployment strategy, and alignment on a public safety approach and goals. Despite increases in gun arrests and clearance rates, Mayor Scott is not satisfied. The Mayor and Commissioner Harrison will continue this ongoing dialogue in an effort to save lives in Baltimore and effectively leverage partnerships across other agencies.”

Anyone with information about Sunday's Spaulding Avenue triple homicide is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.