'I just don't think this fine is something that we need' Reaction to Baltimore's increased illegal dumping fine.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council is expected to pass the The Neighbors Against Predatory Dumping Act.

Spearheaded by Councilman Zeke Cohen, it would double first-time illegal dumping fines from $500 to $1,000.

“Illegal dumping harms all of Baltimore, but it does not impact our communities equally,” Cohen said. “Residents of redlined, disinvested neighborhoods are sick and tired of being treated like garbage.”

Residents like Clifford Anderson understands the problem of illegal all too well.

"We have it cleaned up and then it's comes back bigger than before," said Anderson.

Anderson said he initially liked the idea of a high dollar fine.

"Maybe it will scare them from doing it," he said. "As far as anyone trying to be able to pay that fine for that amount, good luck."

Anderson said he doesn't mind people being fined. Problem is most of those involved in the illegal activities are never seen."

"There's got to be a better way," said Hauler Taures Barksdale. "A lot of people are already struggling. This is not going to do nothing but disproportionately affect our poor black community. At this point I just don’t think that fine is this something that we need. We should be working on trying to make the system the system more efficient."

The act once put into law would take effect in 30 days. It also would require an annual report from city agencies to detail illegal dumping activity, including the number of violations dis-aggregated by zip code.