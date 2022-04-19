'I hope that they get what they deserve': Family seeks justice after six arrested for 2021 murder outside Dundalk restaurant

BALTIMORE COUNTY — More than a year ago, Rosario “Tony” Valenti was stabbed and murdered outside of a Dundalk restaurant.

Finally, Baltimore County Police has made headway in the case.

Six people are now in jail in connection with the death of Valenti.

The suspects below have each been charged with first-degree murder:

39-year-old Edward Glaze

40-year-old Brandon Vogelsang

41-year-old Brian Rodriguez

36-year-old Jeffrey Hamrick

39-year-old Eugene Epkins

41-year-old Jessica Cruz

Baltimore County police

All of the suspects excluding Hamrick, are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Baltimore County Police have been working this case since 2021.

WMAR-2 last spoke to Valenti’s family last month when Crimestoppers offered a large reward for suspect information.

Now, the arrests bring Valenti’s death one step closer to justice.

Last month, Metro CrimeStoppers announced an increased reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the stabbing death of Valenti, outside of Papa's Smokehouse, a restaurant in Dundalk, on February 26, 2021.

Valenti’s family spoke with WMAR-2 News after the announcement of those arrests.

“Every day that went without an answer was too long,” Rosario Valenti V, Valenti’s son, said. “It just felt a lot longer then what it should’ve been but I’m glad it’s finally here so that we can take a step forward.

Valenti’s family has been waiting for answers, and arrests, since he was stabbed outside Papa’s Smokehouse in February 2021.

He died a few days later.

“He was at the point of his life that he was where he wanted to be, house free, no mortgage,” mother Sandra Byrd said. “Then, all of a sudden, it was just taken away from him.”

The motive behind the crime is still unclear but family members hope prosecution will lead to answers.

“Everybody who knew him knew that he wasn’t out looking out for this,” Valenti V said.

“I do believe and hope that justice is done. I hope that they get what they deserve,” Byrd said.

One of those individuals arrested —Brian Rodriguez — was the person arrested at that Dundalk officer involved shooting last week.