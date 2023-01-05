'I feel the gravity of this position':Freshman lawmakers prepare to climb Capitol steps

ANNAPOLIS, MD — As Maryland's lawmakers prepare to climb the capitol steps and step through the chamber doors, freshman lawmakers are getting ready for an entirely new adventure.

“I feel the gravity of this position that I'm walking into and the immense responsibility that I have," said Delegate Joe Vogel, of Montgomery County.

As each freshman prepares to cast their first vote, yay or nay, each has a different focus.

“When I look at the district, I'm in northern Anne Arundel County and the Glen Burnie area. I look at the things that affect me like healthcare," said Delegate Gary Simmons, of Anne Arundel County.

“My priority will focus on education funding, that is something I care deeply about and I have a strong experience in that as well after serving on the Howard County Board of Education for four years," said Delegate Chao Wu, of Howard County.

Senators and delegates will each head to their chamber next Wednesday to be sworn in.

Some have already been speaking with their fellow freshmen and some more experienced members.

“I've been on a tear trying to meet with as many delegates as I can to better understand the process I'm about to enter into," said Simmons.

Each of these delegates will have to deal with the learning curve of the legislature to be able to get things done.

“It definitely will be a lot of challenges, how to work with our colleagues, how to get things done, at the same time find a balance between my professional work, legislature work and family," said Wu.

Though the legislature reconvenes next week, the pre-filed bills haven’t been released, so it’s still unclear what the big issues will be this session.