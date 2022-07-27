'I don't like Mayor Scott': Man charged after writing racist remarks on MTA bus

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Dundalk man is being charged with malicious destruction of property after leaving racist remarks about Mayor Brandon Scott on the back of a MTA bus.

Michael Mueller, 55, left the message and then it was posted to the social media platform known as Reddit. According to charging docs, the statement read "Hang a **** Day July 29th at City Hall. Brandon Scott First."

The post was deleted a few minutes later.

The bus driver found the message after conducting a routine check of the bus for graffiti. He found it under the window by the rear exit.

After detectives reviewed the CCTV footage, they saw Mueller write the message in marker on the bus wall.

Mueller, also known as One-Legged Mike, has had multiple interactions with police. Police also learned that he rides the MTA frequently.

When detectives confronted him about the message, he initially denied it until he was shown the footage of him writing it.

His justification was "I watch the news, I don't like Mayor Scott. I seen him say something on the news and he's arrogant."

Despite the message, Mueller never intended on carrying out the threat.

"I couldn't get anywhere near that man," said Mueller.

Mayor Brandon Scott released the following statement about the incident:

"This crime of hate should surprise no one. Racism is alive and well in this country and Maryland. Unfortunately, this individual isn't the first to call Mayor Scott a racial slur and threaten harm to him. In reality, people of color, especially those in leadership, have long been the target of racist attacks. But Mayor Scott is not afraid and will not be deterred from his life's mission of improving Baltimore for all, especially for those who have been ignored for generations. The fact that the Mayor receives these types of threats means that he is disrupting the status quo and challenging the comfort of people who think like this individual and have been comfortable in their racism for far too long."





A trial date for Mueller has been set for Sept. 20.