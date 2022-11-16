'I didn't know what to do': Catonsville bakery takes a hit with car through window

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Distracted driving? Failed brakes? Motorist error? No one knows just yet.

All that is clear for now is that a car jumped the curb outside of the Happy Hour Panaderia on Baltimore National Pike and came to rest inside the bakery.

“All of the sudden, a car actually broke down all of the frame of the window and the wall,” said Store Manager Buyoung Shin and then not just halfway, all of the whole car (ended up) inside of the store.”

Workers at the family-owned business who normally would be creating baked goods suddenly had to begin clearing debris.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was just like shocked,” added Shin.

And while no one was hurt in the crash, the business may suffer.

For now, the store has been condemned and repair work could take up to 10 days, which means it may not be able to re-open until after Thanksgiving.”

Fortunately, the family opened this second location called the Mango Panaderia on West Patapsco Avenue a year ago, and that may help offset expected losses from the other bakery during one of its busiest seasons of the year.

“We would encourage customers to come over here to Mango Panaderia to do their cakes, their bread for their Thanksgiving order,” said that store’s manager, Jun Youn, “That’s what we prefer for them to do, but if it’s a little out of the way, they can give us a call and let us know if they have any orders in mind.”

For that, this family whose business has taken a hit through no fault of their own would truly be thankful.