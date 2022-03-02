Hyattsville resident is the latest winner of Maryland's VaxCash 2.0 lottery

Watch
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 02, 2022
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A person from Hyattsville in Prince George's county is the latest winner of the VaxCash 2.0 lottery promotion.

This was the third drawing for people who got their booster shot. This week's winner will receive $50,000.

There will be eight more drawings every Tuesday for a $50,000 prize. The final grand prize drawing is may third.. for one million dollars.

Everyone 18 and older in Maryland is eligible to win as long as you're fully vaccinated against the covid virus and have received a booster shot.

