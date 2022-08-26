HUZZAH! Maryland Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Grab a turkey leg and revel in some jousting, also known as the state sport of Maryland.

That's because the Maryland Renaissance Festival is back in town.

The festival starts Saturday and runs on weekends through October 23. It's also open on Labor Day.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is over in Crownsville in Anne Arundel County.

You can expect stage shows, crafts and plenty of food.

It costs $20 dollars to get in.

Visit here for more information on the Maryland Renaissance Festival.