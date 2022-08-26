Watch Now
HUZZAH! Maryland Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 26, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Grab a turkey leg and revel in some jousting, also known as the state sport of Maryland.

That's because the Maryland Renaissance Festival is back in town.

The festival starts Saturday and runs on weekends through October 23. It's also open on Labor Day.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is over in Crownsville in Anne Arundel County.

You can expect stage shows, crafts and plenty of food.

It costs $20 dollars to get in.

Visit here for more information on the Maryland Renaissance Festival.

