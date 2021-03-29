Husband shoots wife, then himself in Columbia murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a murder-suicide in Columbia that was discovered Sunday night.

Detectives believe 31-year-old Kyle Hartlieb shot his wife Alleen, also 31, and then himself.

Police responded to a home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace to check on the couple's welfare after a relative reported that they had missed a Sunday gathering and that their car was still parked outside their home.

Police attempted to make contact with the couple before forcing entry into the home and discovering both dead from single gunshot wounds. A handgun was located near Hartlieb.

No one else was in the home.

A neighbor reported that she heard gunshots at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The couple was last seen alive Saturday night.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and there are no indications that anyone else was involved in the incident.