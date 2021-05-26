Watch
Hunt Valley to host 13th annual Baltimore 10-miler

10th Annual Baltimore 10 Miler
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 26, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — The 13th annual Baltimore 10-Miler will be held June 5 in Hunt Valley.

It's the first time Baltimore County gets to host the event.

COVID-19 put this year's race in jeopardy until the County and Corrigan Sports got together and agreed to put it on.

More than 3,000 runners from 33 different states are expected to participate.

The race will start and finish at Hunt Valley Towne Centre, but spectators won't be allowed there, only along the course.

Other new safety measures will be in effect, including a wave start with departure times based on one's expected pace.

Also, no band performance or awards ceremony is expected to be held after the event.

To register, click here.

