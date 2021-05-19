Hundreds of protesters, activists gather in Baltimore in support of Palestinian victims

BALTIMORE — The death toll is rising as violence between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza continues.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters and activists gathered at the War Memorial Building in Downtown Baltimore.

They called on US elected officials to put an end to the bloodshed.

They say they do not support President Joe Biden's approval of more than $750 million for armed weapons for Israel.

"We're calling on our communities to contact elected officials and make sure they hold the Biden administration accountable and the arms deal that was announced yesterday is canceled," said Zainab Chaudry.

There was a pro-Israel rally in Baltimore last week.

Tonight, Hamas says it would agree to a cease-fire with Israel but with specific conditions.

According to ABC News, Israel is already rejecting that idea.