Human remains of teen who went missing after church last year possibly found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Investigators are on scene in a rural area in eastern Lancaster County where human remains were recovered.

The search is related to the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, the Amish teen who has been missing since June 21, 2020. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

The scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death.

Justo Smoker has been charged with one count of criminal homicide relating to the death of Stoltzfoos and is in jail at Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial.

Law enforcement and other community groups have searched extensively since June to bring Linda Stoltzfoos home. The searches consisted of over 15,000 man-hours.

Wednesday marks the 10-month anniversary of the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos.

Stoltzfoos disappeared on June 21, 2020, after being kidnapped on Beechdale Road in Bird-in-Hand, East Lampeter Township, while walking home from church.

District Attorney Heather L. Adams charged Justo Smoker one month after Stoltzfoos’ disappearance with felony Kidnapping and misdemeanor False Imprisonment.

Smoker was then charged with homicide relating to the death of Stoltzfoos in December 2020 after prosecutors alleged that the passing of time, along with the complete cessation of all routine activities led to the inevitable conclusion that Linda was dead and that Smoker caused her death.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with the members of the recovery team and will provide more updates to the public at a later time.