WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating after human remains were found in the area of a landfill in White Marsh.

Officers were called out at about 1:25 p.m. Friday to the area of the Honeygo Run Landfill on Philadelphia Road just south of Ebenezer Road.

They determined human remains were found. Homicide detectives have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMAR for updates.