HUD, Baltimore celebrate 30 years with Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes

BALTIMORE — The US Department of Housing and Urban Development marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.

HUD and Baltimore are also celebrating the reduction in elevated blood lead levels, partnerships and new initiatives to provide safe and healthy housing to low-income families in and around our area.

Baltimore was one of the first cities to get HUD lead hazard control grants from the office.

The office has sustained that funding commitment for thirty years...

"If you grew up here in Baltimore like I did and you seen friends suffer from lead, if you have seen what they tell you that you can't drink out of the water fountain in the school because it has lead pipes, do you know how deep this issue is? It is connected to every thing that everyone says is wrong with the city," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "This is just as important as things that we do that folks think are big and sexy, this work is critical to making sure that Baltimore City is the best version of its self in the future."

To date the city has seen a 99 percent reduction in childhood lead poisoning.