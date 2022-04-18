HTP Homes raises donations for Ukraine

BALTIMORE — The heartbreaking images and video of the destruction in Ukraine is inspiring many people to take action.

This afternoon a group of formerly incarcerated men are doing what they can to help people in Ukraine.

The men behind the drive are part of a group called "HTP Homes" homes; building second chances.

Organizers say the men are using their weekly stipend to purchase supplies needed by people living in Ukraine.

One of men involved says he is more than happy to do his part.

"It's a blessing. It's a blessing for us to be able to come out here and give back because we all felt like this was a good idea, so we all came out here together. And you know, we wanted to create something positive for the community. "

They donated goods today at St. Michael the archangel Ukrainian catholic church.....

"HTP Homes" says they spoke with church leaders who said people in Ukraine are in desperate need of medical supplies.

If you want to help, you can send donations to "HTP Homes" through their website.