Howard County to receive $1.5M in state funding for trail projects

SAVAGE, Md. — Howard County has secured more than $1 million to support trail projects.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday, $1.5 million dollars in state funding for the Patapsco Regional Greenway and Savage Mill Trail.

“Our parks and our trails are one of our greatest resources as a County, and with today’s announcement we’re making significant progress towards expanded green infrastructure and connectivity to communities throughout our region,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Especially during the past year, our residents and community have utilized Howard County’s parks and trails more than ever – getting outside to walk, bike, and more. We know what an asset our parks and trails are to our community, which is why we’re constantly working to protect and improve these resources for our residents. We’re incredibly grateful to our local and state delegation and advocates who have tirelessly worked to make these projects a reality.”

A $250,000 grant will support repairs to the Savage Mill Trail including the replacement of collapsed culverts and a re-design of the picnic viewing area.

A $1.25 million grant will support a spur of the Patapsco Regional Greenway that will connect Elkridge to the Guinness Brewery in Halethorpe.

