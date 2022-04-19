Howard County to invest in school construction to relieve overcrowding

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County officials are making an investment in school construction to relieve classroom capacity and overcrowding.

County officials announced on Tuesday that a record school construction investment will create an additional 2,400 spaces for students by 2023.

County Executive Calvin Ball’s proposed county budget contains $105.9 million for school construction, the most in at least the past 20 years.

The funding provides all the construction resources requested by the Board of Education and HCPSS, including the completion of High School #13 in Jessup, the Talbott Springs Elementary replacement, and the renovation and addition at Hammond High.

“Howard County is a premier place to live and grow, which is why families choose to raise their children here,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Through responsible management and strong partnerships, we can now invest more than $105 million in school construction during the next year, the highest amount in more than two decades. We are building facilities that will foster excellent environments for teaching and learning.”

The investment also includes over $30 million in total funding for systemic renovations, including:

Manor Woods Elementary School HVAC and Wastewater Treatment Plant

Completion of the Guilford Elementary School Exterior Windows and Doors

West Friendship Elementary School Well

Completion of the Jeffers Hill Boiler Replacement projects



In Howard County, 65 of 76 schools, or 86 percent, were built before 2000 and require maintenance attention.

This budget also fulfills requested funding for deferred maintenance, special education program needs, indoor environmental quality, and school security measures.

"The current major projects at Hammond High School, Talbott Springs Elementary School, and new High School #13, as well as other necessary systemic capital projects, are critical to ensuring our buildings are safe and conducive to the instructional environment," Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael J. Martirano said. "I greatly appreciate the efforts of Dr. Ball, the County Council, the Board of Education, school system staff, and the elected officials and partners who have worked together to provide significant investments to address our needs."