Howard County to improve several parks after receiving $8 million

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is set to improve several of its parks.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced park improvement projects for Centennial, Schooley Mill, and Warfields Pond Parks Thursday.

The county has received $8 million for parks and playground infrastructure. More than $7 million will be used to renovate parts of Centennial Park West.

"Proposed renovations include athletic lighting replacements and the conversion of three baseball diamonds to synthetic turf diamonds with new ancillary amenities,” said Ball. “Additionally, pathways and other features within this area will be reconstructed."

The county will determine if the site can accommodate one synthetic turf stadium field or two synthetic multipurpose fields to replace the two current natural fields. They'll also replace Schooley Mill Park and Warfields Pond Park's playground equipment and safety surfacing.