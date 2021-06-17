Howard County to host expanded July 4th celebration

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County is expanding its July 4th celebration.

In May, County Executive Calvin Ball announced a scaled back celebration with just a fireworks show. Wednesday, he announced some changes to those plans.

Bands, food trucks, and other entertainment will be allowed at the county’s 2021 July 4th celebration.

Ball credits this to residents' efforts to get vaccinated.

"More than 81% of eligible Howard County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73% percent are fully vaccinated giving us the highest vaccination rate in the state,” said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman.

About 52,000 eligible residents have not yet started the vaccine process.

