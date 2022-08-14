Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Howard County to fully implement body-worn cameras for law enforcement

bodycamreleased.png
Body camera footage released by COPA
Chicago’s police review board released a body camera video on Thursday of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy.
bodycamreleased.png
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 17:57:38-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County is taking a step toward bringing transparency and accountability to its community.

Body-worn camera will be fully implemented for law enforcement in Howard County.

The Body-Worn Camera program has been fully funded through the County's two most recent budgets, which will include camera for 300 police officers, including patrol officers, community outreach, School Resource Officers, traffic investigators and tactical units.

“After years of planning, it is gratifying to reach the point where we can fully implement a program that will bring immediate benefits to our officers and our community,” Howard County Executive Ball said. “This camera program is a critical step toward increased transparency and accountability in Howard County.”

The program will go live this week.

Ball, along with Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, and other county leaders will discuss the program Monday morning at the Howard County Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019