Howard County to fully implement body-worn cameras for law enforcement

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County is taking a step toward bringing transparency and accountability to its community.

Body-worn camera will be fully implemented for law enforcement in Howard County.

The Body-Worn Camera program has been fully funded through the County's two most recent budgets, which will include camera for 300 police officers, including patrol officers, community outreach, School Resource Officers, traffic investigators and tactical units.

“After years of planning, it is gratifying to reach the point where we can fully implement a program that will bring immediate benefits to our officers and our community,” Howard County Executive Ball said. “This camera program is a critical step toward increased transparency and accountability in Howard County.”

The program will go live this week.

Ball, along with Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, and other county leaders will discuss the program Monday morning at the Howard County Police Department.