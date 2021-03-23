Howard county to end contract with ICE

After more than 25 years, Howard County is ending its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 26-year contract allowed immigration detainees to be housed at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.

County Executive Calvin Ball says on Friday, March 19 his administration sent a letter detailing its intent to end the contract.

"At this moment, we feel more confident in the conditions and treatment of detainees and their legal rights in federal custody moving forward as compared to previous years," said Ball.

CASA Executive Director Gustavo Torres says Howard County is sending a message that immigrants are welcome and that it will not play a role in their detention and deportation.

Torres is also calling on lawmakers and Governor Larry Hogan to pass legislation to ensure that immigrants are welcome across the state.