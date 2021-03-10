Howard County to align with the state on lifting capacity restrictions

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County will align with Governor Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 restrictions that begin Friday at 5 p.m.

The county will be lifting capacity limits on restaurants, retail, religious facilities, fitness centers, and personal services effective.

Gov. Hogan’s order also increased capacity at large venues to 50% and removed the out-of-state quarantine mandate.

Also effective March 12 at 5:00 p.m., Howard County’s previous limits for indoor or outdoor social gatherings will also be lifted.

“During the last month, we have seen our key metrics trending in the right direction, and significantly decreasing from the peak of our holiday surge,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “We will continue watching our data very closely over the next two weeks, and if aligning with the Governor’s decision is detrimental to the health and welfare of our residents, we will not hesitate to reimpose restrictions. It is vital that our residents and businesses continue to adhere to the mask mandate and physical distancing – these two tools are critical to our recovery. Howard County residents are also encouraged to continue getting tested regularly, and especially if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.”

Howard County residents should continue to get tested for COVID-19, especially if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, were exposed to someone who tested positive, have recently traveled, or attended a large gathering.

They follow Harford County and Anne Arundel County in their decision.