Howard County seeks community input on how to spend $63.2 million in federal funding

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is seeking input from residents on how to spend $63.2 million it received from the federally passed American Rescue Plan.

The first half is available for use this fiscal year.

Nearly $9 million is already being allocated to county employee hazard pay, police body-worn cameras, and foreclosure prevention for residents in danger of losing their homes during the pandemic.

You can apply for help with back rent here.

If you wish to provide suggestions on funding, fill out this survey.

A virtual hearing has also been scheduled for September 29 at 6pm. You can register to attend here.

Additionally, a presentation will be held before the County Council on November 3 at pm to further discuss funding.