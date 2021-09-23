Watch
Howard County seeks community input on how to spend $63.2 million in federal funding

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ELLICOTT CITY, MD - DECEMBER 19: Newly elected Howard County Executive Calvin Ball talks about what the future may hold for the historic downtown area December 19, 2018 in Ellicott City, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 14:11:14-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is seeking input from residents on how to spend $63.2 million it received from the federally passed American Rescue Plan.

The first half is available for use this fiscal year.

Nearly $9 million is already being allocated to county employee hazard pay, police body-worn cameras, and foreclosure prevention for residents in danger of losing their homes during the pandemic.

You can apply for help with back rent here.

If you wish to provide suggestions on funding, fill out this survey.

A virtual hearing has also been scheduled for September 29 at 6pm. You can register to attend here.

Additionally, a presentation will be held before the County Council on November 3 at pm to further discuss funding.

