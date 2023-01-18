Howard County School Board reviews proposed new school start times for students

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — What time should kids start school will be the topic of conversation at a work session by the Howard County School Board Thursday.

The school board voted to approve suggested new start times last February and produced a final school-by-school bell time report in December.

The proposed new start times could have the biggest impact teenagers. Right now, the earliest time the bell rings for high school students is 7:25 a.m., but teens could sleep in a little bit longer if an 8 o'clock start time is approved.

If Howard County public school administrators change school start times, the new bell schedule will take effect with the beginning of the 2023–2024 school year this fall.

Howard County high school students currently start their day at 7:25 a.m. in the morning; the new start time proposes a later start, with an 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. school day for high school students.

Elementary school students currently start their day between 8:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m; the proposed new start times for elementary schools are 8:40 to 3:10 p.m. or 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 a.m. depending upon the school.

Howard County middle school students currently start school between 7:40 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. but the proposed start time would give middle school students a uniform 8:40 a.m. to 3:25 a.m. bell schedule throughout the county.

The Howard County Board of Education will hold a public work session tomorrow -to discuss these considerations.

The public is invited to attend but may not participate but community members do have opportunities to give feedback at public hearings.

Registration is now open online to testify at the next public hearing which is on January 26th.

Anyone who would like to testify but can't make it in person, may submit written testimony online or send it by U.S. mail.

Click here for more information on individual school start times and details on registration to testify or submit written testimony.

