Howard County reopening its 50+ senior activity centers

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County is opening its 50+ centers.

County Executive Calvin Ball made the announcement on Monday.

This Friday, the counties six centers will reopen with limited in-person services and activities. They'll be limited to 50-percent capacity and appointments are required.

"Services that will be offered include fitness and equipment rooms, health insurance counseling, Maryland access point council, continuing education, and life long learning opportunities and finally limited health and wellness programs," said Ball.

Additional programs and services will be phased in. The congregate lunch program will not operate initially. However, grab-and-go meals will be available weekly along with the county's restaurant meal initiative.

To make an appointment to visit a center call 410-313-5400.

Across the state, senior centers have been closed since last March.