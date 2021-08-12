Watch
Howard County Public Schools requiring all employees to provide proof of vaccination or undergo COVID-19 testing for the school year

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. After seeing two academic years thrown off course by the pandemic, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning next fall at the start of yet another school year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools is requiring all HCPSS employees to either provide proof of full vaccination or undergo regular COVID-19 testing for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I did not make this decision lightly,” said Howard County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Martirano. “We know that vaccines and masking are our best tools in confronting this pandemic. As a community, it is our responsibility to keep students safe by taking these precautions, and I feel strongly that this is another important measure to help keep our schools open.”

The decision is consistent with the Maryland State Department of Education’s direction that in-person instruction be provided every day throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

HCPSS does not intend to revise the in-person instructional model unless schools are directed to close by the state or Howard County Health Department.

