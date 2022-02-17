Howard County Public School System minimum wage raised to $14 an hour

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Board of Education has voted to raise minimum wage for hourly Howard County Public School System staff to $14 per hour.

This new wage will be implemented for the pay period that begins on February 24.

“The Board has made it a priority to compensate the people who have worked tirelessly to help the school system navigate through a most challenging time; this includes our critical hourly staff who support our schools,” said Board of Education Chair Vicky Cutroneo. “It is important that we continue to provide competitive pay scales and rates to both attract new employees and retain current staff.”

All staff currently receiving hourly wages below $14 will receive the increase.