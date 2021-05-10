Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Howard County Police officer rescues injured bald eagle found along route 32

items.[0].image.alt
Howard County Police
PFC Charles Toler
PFC Charles Toler rescues injured bald eagle
Posted at 2:54 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:54:06-04

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — A Howard County Police officer on Monday rescued an injured bald eagle.

Patrolman First Class Charles Toler discovered the injured bird near the route 32 park-and-ride in West Friendship.

Using only a sweatshirt and a cardboard box, Toler was able to corral and transport the eagle to a nearby rescue.

It's unclear what kind of injuries the eagle sustained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020