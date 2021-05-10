Howard County Police officer rescues injured bald eagle found along route 32

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — A Howard County Police officer on Monday rescued an injured bald eagle.
Patrolman First Class Charles Toler discovered the injured bird near the route 32 park-and-ride in West Friendship.
Using only a sweatshirt and a cardboard box, Toler was able to corral and transport the eagle to a nearby rescue.
It's unclear what kind of injuries the eagle sustained.
PFC Charles Toler added “eagle rescue” to his calls today in the western end. Using only a sweatshirt and a cardboard box, PFC Toler was able to corral the injured bird from the park-and-ride on Route 32 in West Friendship. pic.twitter.com/a7kwQtGSK7— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 10, 2021