Howard County Police arrest suspect in connection to May 30 Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police have arrested a man in connection to the May 30 Columbia shooting of 21-year-old Jaden Ealey.

Ealey died nearly two weeks later as a result of his injuries.

Police were called around 7:10 p.m., on May 30, to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth for a report of shots fired. Officers located Ealey behind an Exxon gas station suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition and later died on June 11.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and police identified 24-year-old Jeremi Quentin Lewis, of Columbia, as the shooter. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Lewis, 24, of Teal Wing Court in Columbia, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault, and numerous weapons violations.

He was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Columbia on Tuesday and is currently in the booking process at the Howard County Detention Center.