Howard County Police arrest four in marijuana deal gone bad

Police arrest four in December armed robbery, recover illegal guns
Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 17, 2022
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Four armed robbery suspects have been arrested in Howard County.

Malachi Smith and Kahlil Hill, both 18 of Columbia, are accused of robbing two other teens last December 18 during a marijuana deal in the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane

Police say a 17-year-old from Aberdeen and a 15-year-old from Columbia were also charged for their alleged involvement.

Throughout the investigation, police searched the homes of the suspects which turned up five illegally owned guns including a rifle and shotgun.

Police also recovered 1,000 rounds of ammunition, extended magazines, and approximately two pounds of marijuana.

