Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run

LAUREL — Howard County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

According to a press release, at approximately 10:43 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard (Route 1) for a pedestrian that had been struck.

The striking vehicle, which police believe to be a Ford Explorer, left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital after being transported.

Washington Boulevard was closed in both directions for approximately two and a half hours.

