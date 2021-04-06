Howard County Police are investigating a Columbia non-fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Columbia.

At approximately 9 p.m., police were called to the 6500 block of Woven Moonbeam for a report of shots fired. After a searching the area, officers located an adult male victim near the East Columbia Library suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.